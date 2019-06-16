|
Alexander 'Sandy' Slater III
Chesapeake City - Alexander 'Sandy' Slater, III, 84 of Chesapeake City, MD, died June 13, 2019.
Sandy was born on September 24, 1934 in Chester, PA, son of the late Alexander Slater, Jr. and Lena Gallan Slater. He enlisted in the U.S. Army serving 2 years with 6 years in the reserves. Sandy received his BA degree in Business Administration in 1959 from PA Military College (PMC) now Widener University and attended the University of Delaware where he completed graduate studies in industrial relations, financial management and business economics. He began his career at Sun Oil continuing for 10 years with Avisun Corp and retired after 20 years of service with the State of Delaware, Dept. of Transportation as the Personnel Administrator.
Sandy was a season ticket holder at the U of D for Basketball and Football. He had a lifelong love for family and friends, including many warm memories of summers spent at family homes in Hacks Point, Betterton, Hazelmoor and the cottage that he proudly built for his family in Hollywood Beach, MD. He loved boating on the Chesapeake Bay and owned many boats over the years, but his pride and joy was his custom built boat "Miss Angela".
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Strohm Slater in 2018.
Sandy is survived by his daughters, Susan Baker (Dave) of Smyrna, DE and Sandra Edwards (Gilbert) of Chesapeake City, MD; a sister Elsie Slater of Chestertown, MD; 4 grandchildren, Paul Cartanza, Jr. (Kerin), Angela Wilson (Charles), Jeffrey Edwards (Brenna) and Kyle Edwards; 4 great grandchildren, Taylor Cartanza, Colton Cartanza, Hayden Wilson and Easton Wilson and many very special nieces and nephews.
"Happy Father's Day, Dad we love you!"
Services will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in Sandy's memory to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The News Journal on June 16, 2019