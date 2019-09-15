|
|
Alexis Christopher Saunders
Dover - Alexis was born on November 8, 1959 and passed on September 5, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Saunders-Raison, brother, Vernon, sister, Tonya , his aunt Eleanor Gregory, uncle, Donald, nephews, Vernon Jr.(Julia), Markus, Xzavier and Phoenix, nieces, Jaida, Mikaila and Ava and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will take place Wednesday, Sept 18, 2019 9:00 am to 11:00 am at House of Wright, 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington, DE. Celebration of Life will follow the viewing. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019