Services
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
View Map
Resources
1959 - 2019
Dover - Alexis was born on November 8, 1959 and passed on September 5, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Saunders-Raison, brother, Vernon, sister, Tonya , his aunt Eleanor Gregory, uncle, Donald, nephews, Vernon Jr.(Julia), Markus, Xzavier and Phoenix, nieces, Jaida, Mikaila and Ava and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will take place Wednesday, Sept 18, 2019 9:00 am to 11:00 am at House of Wright, 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington, DE. Celebration of Life will follow the viewing. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
