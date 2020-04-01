|
Alexis Ebony Irons
Wilmington - Age 23 departed this life March 29, 2020. Daughter of Sherri Grier (Elijah) and Roman Gross; sister of Christopher D. Irons, Christian S. Irons; granddaughter of the late James and Kay Francis as well as the late Barbara and Raymond Gross; great niece of George and Margarette Hollowell; niece of Deborah Scott, Marjorie Carter, Kathleen Mays, Tommy Carter, Barbara and Melissa Todd; also survived by a host of other relatives and many friends. Everyone is welcome to attend the public viewing, which will be from 9:00 AM until 11:45 AM on Wed., April 8, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802. In compliance with the current regulations regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, the funeral and burial will be private. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2020