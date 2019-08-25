Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfonsina Neri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfonsina "Fran" Neri


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfonsina "Fran" Neri Obituary
Alfonsina "Fran" Neri

Townsend - Alfonsina "Fran" Neri, age 82, of Townsend, DE, passed away on Friday, August 24, 2019.

Born in Italy on April 4, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Pio and Hilda (Talucci) Pepe. Fran worked as a food service manager/greeter at BJ's for 18 years. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph's R.C. Church.

In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. Neri. She is survived by her children, Hilda Koach of Townsend, Peter Neri of Canton, NC and Maria Truex of Covington, KY; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until 2 pm on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran's memory to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfonsina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.