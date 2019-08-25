|
Alfonsina "Fran" Neri
Townsend - Alfonsina "Fran" Neri, age 82, of Townsend, DE, passed away on Friday, August 24, 2019.
Born in Italy on April 4, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Pio and Hilda (Talucci) Pepe. Fran worked as a food service manager/greeter at BJ's for 18 years. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph's R.C. Church.
In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. Neri. She is survived by her children, Hilda Koach of Townsend, Peter Neri of Canton, NC and Maria Truex of Covington, KY; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until 2 pm on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran's memory to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
