Alfonso J. CrisconiWilmington - Alfonso J. Crisconi, age 101 of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his daughter's home in Greenville.Al, also known as "Chris", was born on May 24, 1919 to Jane Viscount Crisconi and Rocco J. Crisconi, Sr. He lived his entire life in Wilmington and attended St. Paul's Grade School and Bayard Middle School. He graduated from Wilmington High School Class of 1935 at the age of 16 where he played on the football team. He worked at various jobs to support his family after the untimely death of his father, including DelCampo Bakery, where he met his best friend Joe Zappaterrini. It was through his friendship that he caught a glimpse of Joe's sister, Ann.Throughout his younger years, Al played various sports for different teams in the area including baseball for DelCampo and basketball for the Boys Club. He kept close ties with several of the athletes on these teams and in his later years wrote letters to help them get inducted into the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame.Al proudly served his country as a member of the 644th Tank Destroyer Battalion, achieving the rank of sergeant. He was a certified radio operator (CRO) skilled in Morse code. He was stationed throughout the country including Washington State, Texas, Arizona, and California. However, a traumatic eye injury requiring many surgeries prevented him from being sent overseas with his battalion. Al was honorably discharged from the army after four years of service.After being discharged from the army, Al reconnected with his friend Joe Zapp and was surprised to see "a blue eyed blonde beauty" at the Zappaterrini home. When he asked Joe who she was, Joe replied, that was his sister, Ann. Shortly thereafter, Al asked Ann for a date and history was sealed! They were married on September 11, 1948 at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Together they raised Francine, Debbie, and Paula at their home on South Scott Street, where he lived for 67 years.Al was employed by the DuPont Company as a lab technician at the Newport plant. He was extremely proud that he worked on the team that developed silicon chips used in today's computers and cell phones and was also on the team which developed titanium ingots used today in fighter jets and surgical procedures. He retired from DuPont in 1981 after 35 years of service.In his leisure time, Al loved going to Delaware Park, where he would meet "the gang" for a weekend of horseracing and handicapping. He often wore his lucky yellow sweater, so it was easy to spot him in the crowd. Over the years, he developed many good friendships there and kept in touch with them when he was no longer able to go to the track. His friends included Elrod, Tony P., Betty & Jim, and Barbara & Joe. He loved getting phone calls and beautiful cards from them which lifted his spirits. He also enjoyed a good game of Poker especially with his brothers-in law on Sunday afternoons or at family holiday parties.Al always looked for the good in people, had a positive attitude, and never held a grudge. He lived alone and drove until he was 99, at which time he moved in with his daughter, Debbie. He was "sharp as a tack" until the very end.Al was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ann, who passed away in 2013 and an infant son Alfonso Crisconi, Jr.; his brothers, Anthony, Rocco Jr., (KIA WWII); his stepbrother, Onofrio (Muff) Mercante; his sisters, Madeline Marsili, Frances (Fritzi) Iampieri and Edith Campanelli; his brothers-in-law, Ben, Joe, and Dave Zappaterrini, and his sister-in-law, Yolanda Rossi; special nephew, Larry Zappaterrini Sr., All is survived by his three daughters, Francine Filliben (Ted), Debbie Nepa (Ernie), and Paula Capriglione; his grandchildren, Jayne Hughes (Stephen), Jenna Nepa, and Ernie Nepa, Jr., "his staff,"; his great-granddaughter Caydence Annabella Hughes, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.A special thank you to St. Francis Hospital Emergency Department especially Dr. Bruce C. Nisbet, who was instrumental in getting Al back home to be with his family.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Service on Friday, June 26, at 11:00 am at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19805. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:00-11:00 am. Entombment will take place at Cathedral Cemetery.