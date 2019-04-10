|
|
Alfred Brown, DDS
Miromar Lakes, FL - Dr. Alfred B. Brown, DDS, age 81, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Alfred proudly served in the US Army. He graduated in the top of his class at the University of DE and Temple University. Alfred continued to be a University of DE enthusiast and supporter who spent many enjoyable hours as a season ticket holder cheering for the football team. He was a well-respected dentist who owned and operated Brown Family Dentistry. Alfred cherished his family and they shared many happy days vacationing at Bethany Beach. He was an excellent cook and the family always looked forward to tasting his delicacies. Alfred enjoyed being outdoors fishing, hunting, boating, gardening, and bird watching. He followed the stock market daily, and also was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching basketball and football. He especially loved watching his grandchildren participate in their sports teams. Alfred had an interest in collecting trains as well. He enjoyed his retirement years in Miromar Lakes, FL and will be deeply missed.
Alfred is survived by his wife, Susan A. Brown; sons: Mark Brown (Rita), Paul Brown (Lynne), Warren Andrew Brown (Allison) and Stephen Brown; stepchildren: Zachery Brown, Courtney Brown, and Kristen Mase (Stephen); grandchildren: Ellie, Claire, Bridget, Grant, Paul, Jack, Avery, Luke, Mark, Amanda, Ben, Cody, Victoria, Kane, and Theo; and siblings: Richard Brown (Brenda), Tom Brown, and Carol Edwards. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Schreiber; mother, Alice Brown; and first wife, Elinor Welch Brown.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Alfred's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019