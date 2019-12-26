|
Alfred Clay Ludlum III
Wilmington - Clay Ludlum, age 51, departed this life too soon on Monday, December 23 after a long and courageous battle with cancer attributed to 9/11.
Clay is survived by his daughters Taylor and Ashley, his wife Karen McCaffrey and his mother Judith Pennebaker. Clay loved his family with all his heart. He was a devoted father, loving husband and dutiful son.
Born in Pittsburgh and raised in Rocky River, OH, Clay moved to Delaware in 2004 following a successful financial advisory career in New York City. A born leader Clay was graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina where he became the highest ranking cadet at the school, Regimental Commander.
Service to the United States and others was always a top priority for Clay. He served in the New York Army National Guard and volunteered at various homeless shelters and soup kitchens. On September 11, 2001 Clay was living and working in Stamford, CT. When the towers fell he immediately found a way to Manhattan via boat and went straight to ground zero to help with triage. Clay is a 9/11 hero.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service which will take place on Saturday, December 28 in the Chapel of Christ Church Christiana Hundred (www.christchurchde.org), 505 E. Buck Road, Wilmington at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ashley and Taylor's college funds.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019