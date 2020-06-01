Alfred Constant Mathieu Iv
1967 - 2020
Alfred Constant Mathieu, IV

Alfred Constant Mathieu, IV passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Brittany Mathieu, daughter; Jacob Mathieu, son; Denise Woytanowski Mathieu, soulmate.

He was born on February 14, 1967 in Somerville, New Jersey. He is preceded in death by his mother, Robyn A Wollard; stepfather; James D. Wollard.

He is survived by his father, Alfred Constant Mathieu, III (Elaine); sister, Donna Mathieu Perna (Jim); sister, Aimee E. Wollard (Rich); sister, Dr. Candace Wollard Bivona and brother, James Jeffrey Wollard. He cherished many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as, Robert and Sheryl Sharry.

Al aka Freddie grew up in Kennett Square, Pa. He later went on to pursue a successful career in HVAC technology. He continued on with a successful business in that field. Al had an infectious smile and sense of humor which would light up a room.

Due to the Covid-19 Virus, no service is planned. If you would like to donate please donate to

atTACK addiction, PO Box 36, Bear, DE 19701 or the Foodbank of Delaware, Inc., Newark, Delaware.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

