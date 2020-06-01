Alfred Constant Mathieu, IV



Alfred Constant Mathieu, IV passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Brittany Mathieu, daughter; Jacob Mathieu, son; Denise Woytanowski Mathieu, soulmate.



He was born on February 14, 1967 in Somerville, New Jersey. He is preceded in death by his mother, Robyn A Wollard; stepfather; James D. Wollard.



He is survived by his father, Alfred Constant Mathieu, III (Elaine); sister, Donna Mathieu Perna (Jim); sister, Aimee E. Wollard (Rich); sister, Dr. Candace Wollard Bivona and brother, James Jeffrey Wollard. He cherished many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as, Robert and Sheryl Sharry.



Al aka Freddie grew up in Kennett Square, Pa. He later went on to pursue a successful career in HVAC technology. He continued on with a successful business in that field. Al had an infectious smile and sense of humor which would light up a room.



Due to the Covid-19 Virus, no service is planned. If you would like to donate please donate to



atTACK addiction, PO Box 36, Bear, DE 19701 or the Foodbank of Delaware, Inc., Newark, Delaware.









