Alfred "Don" Dunfee Sr.
Alfred "Don" Dunfee Sr

Wilmington - Don, age 79, passed on with his family by his side on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Don was born in Pennsylvania to the late Theodore and Anna Dunfee. He was one of 13 children. Don graduated from H. Fletcher Brown Vocational High School. He was a member of Carpenters Union Local #626 for 37 years before retiring 19 years ago. Don loved his kids and grandkids.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Lucille Dunfee; his children, Alfred "Don" Dunfee, Jr. (Nancy) and Trish Parks (John); his grandchildren, Haley, Adam, Kyle, Natalie, and Colton; and 4 siblings.

A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am on Friday, June 19 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will be held from 9 am to 10:30 am. Burial will follow the service at All Saints Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dhaval R. Shah of Medical Oncology, the nurses on the 6th floor of Christiana Care and Delaware Hospice for their care for Don.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
JUN
19
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

