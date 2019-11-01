|
Alfred J. Primaldi
Bear - Alfred J. Primaldi passed away on October 29, 2019 at home.
He was born in Glen Mills, PA to the late Alfred and Victoria Primaldi. Alfred had been a heavy equipment operator for Port Contractors. He was a football and NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his son, Nicolas Primaldi and his wife Heather, his daughter Sarah Watson and her husband Devin, his grandchildren Brooke and Hunter Primaldi, Faith and Logan Watson, his sisters, Barbara "Bobbie" Taylor and Victoria Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his sister Alfreda "Toots" DiDonato.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 1:00-2:00 p.m. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019