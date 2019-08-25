|
|
Alfred J. Rich
Wilmington, DE - Alfred J. "Al" Rich, age 69, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home in Wilmington, DE.
The youngest child of Dominick and Ida (Vitelli) Rich, Al was a lifelong resident of Wilmington and Claymont, Delaware. Known by friends as "Big Al from Claymont," he graduated from Holy Rosary and Salesianum Schools. His first job was at the DuPont Experimental Station. In later years, he worked as a truck driver for local mushroom farms, a furniture company and Cropper Excavating (formerly Cropper & Thomas).
In his younger years, he enjoyed babysitting his nine nieces and nephews and sharing his unique brand of humor with them. He was the proud owner of a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 302, which he cared for meticulously. He was a racing enthusiast and a mechanics aficionado, and could recite cold any facts on the subjects.
Al is survived by his sisters, Lorraine Talmo (& husband Franny) and Mary Ann Rich (& husband Anthony Morash), both of Wilmington; his brother-in-law, Paul Pitrizzi of Millsboro; and his many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased by his sister Louise Pitrizzi; and brothers, Joseph Rich, Dominick Rich, Jr. and John Rich.
Friends and family are invited to visit with the family at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek, on Saturday, September 7 from 11 AM to 12 PM with a memorial service to follow at 12. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Al's memory to Catholic Charities (www.ccwilm.org), 2601 W. 4th Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19805
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019