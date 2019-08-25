Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred J. Rich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred J. Rich Obituary
Alfred J. Rich

Wilmington, DE - Alfred J. "Al" Rich, age 69, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home in Wilmington, DE.

The youngest child of Dominick and Ida (Vitelli) Rich, Al was a lifelong resident of Wilmington and Claymont, Delaware. Known by friends as "Big Al from Claymont," he graduated from Holy Rosary and Salesianum Schools. His first job was at the DuPont Experimental Station. In later years, he worked as a truck driver for local mushroom farms, a furniture company and Cropper Excavating (formerly Cropper & Thomas).

In his younger years, he enjoyed babysitting his nine nieces and nephews and sharing his unique brand of humor with them. He was the proud owner of a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 302, which he cared for meticulously. He was a racing enthusiast and a mechanics aficionado, and could recite cold any facts on the subjects.

Al is survived by his sisters, Lorraine Talmo (& husband Franny) and Mary Ann Rich (& husband Anthony Morash), both of Wilmington; his brother-in-law, Paul Pitrizzi of Millsboro; and his many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased by his sister Louise Pitrizzi; and brothers, Joseph Rich, Dominick Rich, Jr. and John Rich.

Friends and family are invited to visit with the family at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek, on Saturday, September 7 from 11 AM to 12 PM with a memorial service to follow at 12. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Al's memory to Catholic Charities (www.ccwilm.org), 2601 W. 4th Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19805

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now