Services
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Trimble Pointe
Moline, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Stryzs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred R. Stryzs


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alfred R. Stryzs Obituary
Alfred R. Stryzs

Cleveland, IL - Alfred R. Stryzs, 71, of Cleveland, Illinois, formerly Willmington, DE died Tuesday, June 4,2019.

A celebration of Fred's life will be held on Monday, June 10, at Trimble Pointe, Moline, Illinois, with a memorial service at 4 p.m. Kewanee American Legion Post #31 will present military honors. Memorials may be made to Kewanee American Legion Post #31.

Fred enjoyed saltwater fishing, the beach, spending time with "the usual suspects," casinos, a fine whisky, a good cigar, and family.

Fred is survived by his wife, Shari; their children, David (Roxanne)Heinig of Newark, Delaware, Amber Waggoner of Rock Island, Lacey(David)Fox of Rock Island, and Taylor Satterly of Grand Junction, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Gwendalyn, Buzz, Elise, Vincent, Evalette, Julien,and Cole; great-grandson, Archer. Brothers; Stan(Dee)Stryzs and Bill(Pat)Stryzs, of Delaware.
Published in The News Journal on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now