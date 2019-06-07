|
|
Alfred R. Stryzs
Cleveland, IL - Alfred R. Stryzs, 71, of Cleveland, Illinois, formerly Willmington, DE died Tuesday, June 4,2019.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held on Monday, June 10, at Trimble Pointe, Moline, Illinois, with a memorial service at 4 p.m. Kewanee American Legion Post #31 will present military honors. Memorials may be made to Kewanee American Legion Post #31.
Fred enjoyed saltwater fishing, the beach, spending time with "the usual suspects," casinos, a fine whisky, a good cigar, and family.
Fred is survived by his wife, Shari; their children, David (Roxanne)Heinig of Newark, Delaware, Amber Waggoner of Rock Island, Lacey(David)Fox of Rock Island, and Taylor Satterly of Grand Junction, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Gwendalyn, Buzz, Elise, Vincent, Evalette, Julien,and Cole; great-grandson, Archer. Brothers; Stan(Dee)Stryzs and Bill(Pat)Stryzs, of Delaware.
Published in The News Journal on June 7, 2019