Alfred V. DiBiasoWilmington - Alfred V. DiBiaso, 74, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.Born into a family of florists, Alfred, along with his wife, Mary, opened Center City Florist in Wilmington in the mid 1970s. They later moved to Middletown, Delaware where they opened DiBiaso's Middletown Florist. Alfred and Mary spent many years in Middletown becoming pillars of the community. They continued to contribute in various ways and became proud lifelong members of the Middletown Fire Company, serving as volunteer EMS personnel. After moving to Warwick, Maryland, they opened DiBiaso's Sunnyside Farm, where they boarded and trained horses. Alfred was an avid fan of classic cars, especially Mustangs, and had quite a car collection of his own. He hosted a number of car shows at the farm, where he liked to display his prized collection. He enjoyed attending car shows and traveling to the Jersey Shore with his older brother and best friend, Nick. Alfred had many interests and successes in life, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He was a character that left an impression on everyone he met - wanting to know everyone and everyone to know him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.He was predeceased by his devoted wife of forty years, Mary (Passmore) DiBiaso; his parents, Alfred and Edith (Nepa) DiBiaso; his sister, Anna Marie DiBiaso.Alfred is survived by his son, Alfred (Denise); his daughters, Michelle DiBiaso and Annie Vola (Dan); his brothers, Nicholas (Alice), Bobby, and Frank; his sister, Lisa; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and trusted friend, David Moss.Funeral arrangements for Alfred will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and monitored occupancy at all venues.Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, August 5 from 4:00-6:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4th Street and Bancroft Parkway, Wilmington on Thursday, August 6 at 10:30AM, immediately followed by entombment in Cathedral Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alfred may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 301 N. Bancroft Pkwy., Wilm., DE 19805 or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Ctr., Newark, DE 19711.