Alfred William "Sonny" Goodman
1946 - 2020
Alfred William "Sonny" Goodman

New Castle - Alfred William "Sonny" Goodman, age 74, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Born on November 26, 1946 in Wilmington, DE, he was a son of the late Paul M. and Grace M. (Spence) Goodman. After graduating from high school, Sonny earned his associate degree then served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He made a career out of being a USPS mail carrier, retiring after 44 years of service. Sonny never missed a Nascar race within his 25-year attendance at the Dover International Speedway. He enjoyed bowling and rooting for the NY Giants. Sonny was a huge supporter of his son-in-law, Micheal "No Joke" Stewart's boxing career, and was always a face in the crowd at his kids' and grandkids' sporting events and activities.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his daughter, Alison A. Goodman and sister, Carol Goodman. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Patricia E. (VenDouern) Goodman; children, John P. Goodman (Danielle) of New Castle and Lisa L. Stewart (Mike) of New Castle; siblings, Beatrice Dolan (William) of Hockessin and Walter Goodman (Patricia) of New Castle; grandchildren, Luke, Noah, John, Jr., Brandon, Britney, Jasmine, Jordan and Saige; niece, Christine; nephews, William, Michael and Tommy; and brother-in-law, Thomas VenDouern (Charlene).

All services will be held privately.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to Home Depot, Big Lots, and Rite Aid for giving Sonny a helping hand.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sonny's memory to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
