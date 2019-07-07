Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
2503 Centerville Road,
Wilmington, DE
Alfred "Zeke" Zaborowski


1928 - 2019
Alfred "Zeke" Zaborowski Obituary
Alfred "Zeke" Zaborowski

Wilmington -

Alfred "Zeke" Zaborowski, age 90, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

He was born in Wilmington, son of the late Frank and Martha (Molecka) Zaborowski and enjoyed a 38 year career with Delmarva Power.

Zeke enjoyed crocheting, woodworking and solving crossword puzzles. He was a great story teller and always had a joke to share. He and his wife, Irene enjoyed dancing and traveling in their retirement. He was a devout parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena and especially cherished the time he spent with his family. He will be dearly missed.

Zeke is survived by the love of his life, Irene (Szymanski) Zaborowski; his children, Marie Fitzpatrick (Bill), Terry Hopkins (Gary, deceased), Tom Zaborowski (Cathy), and Susan Daily (Terry); his 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and members of his extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 5 brothers, and 2 sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 9:30am. Interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Zeke's memory can be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church at the address listed above.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019
