Alfredo Pagan Sr.
Alfredo Pagan, Sr.

New Castle - Alfredo Pagan Sr., 69, of Newark, Delaware went home to be with the Lord on September 26, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1951, in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico to the late Faustino Pagan and Aurora Vazquez. Alfredo was the best cook, he especially loved to cook delicious meals for his family. He enjoyed golfing, watching boxing, and music, including playing guitar and percussion. Alfredo treasured spending time with family and was an amazing storyteller. Alfredo loved traveling to visit his family in Puerto Rico. He was a loving husband, father, and abuelo.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dominga; sons, Alfredo Pagan Jr., Alex Pagan and his wife Celia; grandchildren: Alexander Jr., Sebastian, and Fabian; brothers, Junior, Roberto, and Miguel; sisters, Herminia and Gloria; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alfredo is preceded in death by his brothers, Adolfo and Jose Luis.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 PM with services immediately following at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, Delaware 19702. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
