Alice A. Schmelzer
Alice A. Schmelzer

Wilmington - Alice A. Schmelzer, 97, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Alice was born in Miami, FL, the daughter of the late William and Ethel Asson. In 1940, Alice graduated from William Penn HS in Philadelphia, PA. She was a homemaker who enjoyed vacationing in Key West, FL and spending time with her family.

Her husband of 45 years, E. Richard, died in 2000. Alice is survived by 4 sons, James W. Plummer, William R. Schmelzer, Thomas C. Schmelzer and John G. Schmelzer, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Jack B. Plummer, two sisters, Alma Kugler and Yvonette Sunday, and three brothers-in-law, Louis Schmelzer, Jack Kugler and George Sunday.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kutz Home, www.kutzseniorliving.org

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
