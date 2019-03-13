|
Alice C. Adelman
Wilmington - Age 94, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Born July 6, 1924, Alice was the daughter of the late Michael B. and Alice (nee Nelligan) Caffrey of Wilkes-Barre, PA. Alice married George M. Feist, had three children, and moved to Wilmington in 1945 to make this her primary residence.
After her first marriage ended in divorce, she married Robert Adelman, PhD in 1959. They spent many happy summers at their cottage on Cape Cod.
As an art student, Alice attended the University of Delaware and later had one of the first studios at the Delaware Center for Contemporary Art. A serious student of watercolor, Alice liked that her paintings had been compared by a critic to the style of a sophisticated six-year-old, along with the art of Paul Klee and Joan Miro. Her playful semi-abstract works were shown in juried shows at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington; the Wallingford Art Center in Wallingford, PA; Gallery 20 in Newark DE; and West Broadway Gallery in SOHO, NY.
With her interest in the rise of the human potential movement in the 1970s, Alice studied further at a local center for mental health services sponsored by Tressler Lutheran Services, once located in Newport. Fascinated by the insights to be found in dream symbolism, she began to facilitate groups at Tressler and eventually led groups in Wilmington and Cape Cod. "I don't tell people what their dreams mean," she said. "I help them understand what they've told themselves." For Alice it was rewarding to enter into people's lives through their dreams, which she found enormously creative. "I've never heard a boring dream," she said.
Alice's family would like to thank the staff of Forwood Manor for their care during the past 2 ½ years.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1994; she is survived by her sister, Mary C. Lohmann of Toms River, NJ; children, Georgia F. Brereton of Wilmington, DE, F. Jeffrey Feist (Susan) of Fairfield, IA, and Gerard "Jerry" Feist (Joyce Marsh) of Ithaca, NY; four grandchildren, Karin Peterson Tolliver (Steve), Erica Peterson Zartler (Teddy), Travis Feist (Marissa Muscat), and Natalie Renganeschi (Michael); and two great-grandchildren, Ben and Lily Zartler.
Services will be private.
CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019