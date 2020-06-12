Alice C. McVaugh
1916 - 2020
Alice C. McVaugh

Hockessin - Alice C. McVaugh, age 103, passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at her home in Hockessin, DE.

In 1916, she was born in Yorklyn, DE to Thomas and Elisabeth Grady. Mrs. McVaugh was a graduate of St. Joseph on the Brandywine School, AI duPont High School and Beacom School for Business, all located in Wilmington. During World War II, she was employed by the DuPont Company. She married Robert W. McVaugh, Sr. and together they raised two children, Cathy Ann and Robert W. Jr. She later went to work as a bookkeeper for New Castle County Credit Union. In between her outside employment, she was stay-at-home mother raising her two children and taking care of their home.

Mrs. McVaugh was a member of the Auxiliary of the Hockessin Fire Company in the 1950s and 1960s and also an Auxiliary member to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3420 in Newark. She had the distinct honor of being the oldest Auxiliary member in the State of Delaware. In fact, she was the oldest member of the VFW in the State of Delaware.

She loved gardening, sewing, antiquing and reading. Later in her life, she helped her husband renovate their former home in Hockessin where they would spend many happy days together.

Mrs. McVaugh was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert W. McVaugh, Sr. and her daughter, Cathy Ann McVaugh O'Neal. She is survived by her son, Robert W. McVaugh, Jr. of Hockessin and grandson, Robert III of Newark.

Private funeral services will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 at the Chandler Funeral Home in Hockessin. Private interment will follow at Hockessin Friends Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the VFW National Home for Children. Kindly make checks payable to Auxiliary 3420 with memo note of National Home for Children. Checks should be mailed to Auxiliary 3420, 649 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
302-239-6854
