|
|
Alice E. Long
Newark - Alice E. Long, age 86, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 23, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Irving and Alice E. (Kahoe) Cannon. Alice dedicated her life to her family as a talented homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises. Alice was a devoted member of Reach Church in Bear. Above all, she loved her family and cherished time spent with them.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Long; and her daughter, Judy Blake. She is survived by her children, Arlene Tompkins (Dana) of Newark, Brenda Thomlinson (Curtis) of Littington, NC and Bonnie Campbell (Richard) of Newark; grandchildren, Lori Sharpe, Michael Hoyle, Kevin Wilson (Anna), Laura Warren, Alicia Kennedy, Richard Hoyle and Bryan Wilson; 9 great grandchildren; and sisters, Dolores Long and Olivia Klein (Pete).
Services and burial will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center c/o Christiana Care, P.O. Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020