Alice Helmbreck Dewson
Greenville - Alice Helmbreck Dewson, 68, devoted wife, mother and sister, died suddenly on Sunday, May 31 at her home in Greenville of an apparent heart attack.
A vivacious homemaker and friend, Alice graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1970 and attended Delta State University in Cleveland, MS. She was married for 42 years to Thomas E. Dewson Jr. of Greenville and the couple were proud parents of a son and two young grandsons. She was an enthusiastic longtime volunteer for the Auxiliary of A.I. du Pont Hospital for Children and a loyal participant and leader in activities of the Ministry of Caring. She enjoyed travel and summers spent in Maine where her family had a summer home for many years.
Above all, Alice was known by everyone as a caring, compassionate and generous companion who quickly responded to the needs of her extensive circle of friends and neighbors. Helping others and serving her community were the passions of her rich and active life. An ebullient and animated Christian, she participated in numerous Bible study groups and was profoundly excited by the promises of faith, forgiveness and redemption. She will be missed by legions of friends of faith who found her buoyant expressions of optimism and conviction empowering and joyful.
Alice was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Juareen Helmbreck of Wilmington. She is survived by her loving husband Thomas E. Dewson Jr; her son Thomas E. III (Eileen); two grandsons, Thomas E. IV and Henry Robert Dewson; two sisters, Valerie Helmbreck-Mascitti (Albert) and Gretchen Gates (Chip); a brother-in-law, Tim Dewson (Barbara); her mother-in-law Margaret Dewson; several cousins, five nephews and a niece.
Services and burial will be private due to pandemic restrictions. A celebration of Alice's life will be planned at a later date to include her many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Alice's memory to The Ministry of Caring, https://www.ministryofcaring.org/ or 115 East 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801-3209.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.