Alice J. Lee
Alice J. Lee

Wilmington - Alice J. Lee, 92 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Rockland Place.

Alice was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Helen (Hart) and Thomas F. Lee. She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and the St. Francis School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for St. Francis, the Veterans Administration and Delaware State Hospitals. She was a lifelong member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her siblings, Marie, Joseph, John, Thomas and Jim.

Alice is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 301 N. Bancroft Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19805 at 10 AM. Burial will be private. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Church at the above address. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
