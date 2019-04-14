Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer U.M. Church
306 Clinton Street
Delaware City, DE
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer U.M. Church
306 Clinton Street
Delaware City, DE
Alice Jane Neel


Alice Jane Neel Obituary
Alice Jane Neel

Delaware City - Alice Jane Neel, age 84, of Delaware City, DE passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Ebenezer U.M. Church, 306 Clinton Street, Delaware City, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
