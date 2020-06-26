Alice Joyce Ryan



Longwood, FL - Alice Joyce Ryan, 95, a longtime resident of Wilmington passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Longwood, FL.



Alice was born on December 2, 1924, daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Rogerson) Joyce. Faith, family, and friends were everything to her. She was a devout Catholic and active member of the St. Mary Magdalen Parish for many years where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Until her retirement at the young age of 90, Alice was an invaluable Executive Assistant and friend to Hal Haskell for over 50 years.



Alice is survived by her daughter-in-law Priscilla Ryan, grandchildren Michael and Katelyn Ryan of Longwood, FL, niece Kathy Joyce Horn of Sarasota, FL and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Paul Joseph Ryan, son Paul Jr., brothers Edward and John Joyce, and sisters Marie (Joyce) BuNel and Peggy (Joyce) Mulrine.



Memorial donations may be made in Alice's honor to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 7 Sharpley Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808.



Services will be held at a future date.









