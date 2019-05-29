|
|
Alice L. Blake
New Castle, DE - Age 86 departed this life May 23, 2019. Wife of Deacon Jackie Blake; mother of Winfield Elliott (Mannie); sister of Mildred Blake; grandmother of Elaine Tunnell, Shirell Benson, and Felicia Benson; also survived by 6 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Blake was a member of Peoples Baptist Church. She served as an usher, choir member and was a part of the kitchen committee. Funeral 11AM Fri., May 31st at Peoples Baptist Church, 50 South Street, New Castle, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019