Services
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Peoples Baptist Church
50 South Street,
New Castle, DE
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Peoples Baptist Church
50 South Street,
New Castle, DE
Alice L. Blake

New Castle, DE - Age 86 departed this life May 23, 2019. Wife of Deacon Jackie Blake; mother of Winfield Elliott (Mannie); sister of Mildred Blake; grandmother of Elaine Tunnell, Shirell Benson, and Felicia Benson; also survived by 6 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Blake was a member of Peoples Baptist Church. She served as an usher, choir member and was a part of the kitchen committee. Funeral 11AM Fri., May 31st at Peoples Baptist Church, 50 South Street, New Castle, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019
