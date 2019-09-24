|
Alice L. Blossom
Wilmington - Alice went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born September 9, 1924 in Louisburg, North Carolina to Cullom and Bessie Lancaster. She and her 6 brothers and sisters worked on the family farm while going to school. After graduating from business school, she worked as a personal secretary at various locations, primarily in the War Dept. for the Army Air Forces in Washington DC and for Dean Smith at North Carolina State University. She also worked for the DuPont Co as a personal secretary. At NC State she met and married Charles E. Blossom, eventually settling in Wilmington, DE.
Alice will be remembered as a fun loving, joyful, compassionate, kind soul with a great sense of humor. The phrase LOL was made for her. Also, she was a great mom, loved by family, friends, and everyone who got to know her. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ which she used to help others, especially in prayer interventions. She will be greatly missed.
She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years and all her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son David; daughter Nancy Horton (LeeRoy) and her children Amber Warkentin, Dustin Griffith and Mariam Thorsted; daughter Linda Collins (Jeff) and her children Elizabeth and Michael Collins; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday September 27, from 10-11am followed by a service at 11am at The Barn Vineyard Church, 3224 Appleton Rd. Landenberg, PA 19350. Burial will be in Silverbrook Cemetery, Wilmington. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019