Alice L. Milewski
Wilmington - Alice (nee Canning) Milewski, age 86, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Alice was a homemaker and loved the beach.
She is survived by her son, David Milewski; a daughter, Sally Lloyd; 2 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters-in-law, Rita Gutekunst and Mary Bradley. She was the last of 6 siblings.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Milewski in January 2019; a son, Edward Milewski, Jr and a daughter, Theresa Kelley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear-Christiana Road, Bear, DE 19701. Visitation for Alice will be in church starting at 9:30 am. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
John F. Yasik Funeal Services
send condolences, visit yasikfuneralhome.com
302-652-5114
Published in The News Journal on June 30, 2019