Alice M. Carter
Wilmington - Alice M. Carter, age 87 departed this life on September 23, 2019; wife of the late Edward B. Harris; mother of Carlton A. Carter, Sr. (Sharon) and Jaci M. Carter; daughter of the late Carlton Waters and Ruth Bivens; also survived by 3 grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Carter served as the Early Childhood Education Director for Toddlers Tech in Wilmington, DE. She was a member of Ezion-Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. Funeral 6:30 PM Thurs., Oct. 3rd at Ezion-Mt. Carmel UM Church, 800 N. Walnut St., Wilm, DE; viewing 5:00 - 6:15 PM only. Burial will be 11 AM on Fri., Oct. 4th, Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Online Condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019