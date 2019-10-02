Services
Ezion Mt Carmel United Church
800 N Walnut St
Wilmington, DE 19801
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:15 PM
Ezion Mt. Carmel UM Church
800 N. Walnut St
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:30 PM
Ezion Mt. Carmel UM Church
800 N. Walnut St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Cemetery
2465 Chesapeake City Rd
Bear, DE
View Map
Alice M. Carter


1932 - 2019
Alice M. Carter Obituary
Alice M. Carter

Wilmington - Alice M. Carter, age 87 departed this life on September 23, 2019; wife of the late Edward B. Harris; mother of Carlton A. Carter, Sr. (Sharon) and Jaci M. Carter; daughter of the late Carlton Waters and Ruth Bivens; also survived by 3 grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Carter served as the Early Childhood Education Director for Toddlers Tech in Wilmington, DE. She was a member of Ezion-Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. Funeral 6:30 PM Thurs., Oct. 3rd at Ezion-Mt. Carmel UM Church, 800 N. Walnut St., Wilm, DE; viewing 5:00 - 6:15 PM only. Burial will be 11 AM on Fri., Oct. 4th, Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Online Condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
