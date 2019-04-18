Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
Alice M. Dickinson Obituary
Alice M. Dickinson

Newark - Age 64, fell asleep in Christ on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Alice received her bachelors degree from Wilmington Univ. and worked as a R.N. in DE.

Alice was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Baynard, and brother, Larry Baynard. Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Lawrence Dickinson; her children, Christina, Angela and Michael; and her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, April 20 at Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will be private.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
