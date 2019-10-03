Services
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
(ILA) Longshoreman Hall
200 S. Claymont St.
Wilmington, DE
Alice M. Goldsborough


1940 - 2019
Alice M. Goldsborough Obituary
Alice M. Goldsborough

Wilm - Alice M. Goldsborough, age 79 departed this life, September 23, 2019 at Kindred Healthcare, Havertown, PA, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Brady and Willie Mae Bell. Preceded in death by siblings, Frank, Anthony, Gerald and Rebecca. Alice leaves her children, Robin, Annette, Toni (Charles), Linda, Michael (Tarae) and Bacchus; siblings, Ora Lee, Corliss, Shirley and Jackie; 33 grands, 82 great-grands, 11 great-great grands and a host of other family members. Celebration Of Life Service 11am, Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 at (ILA), Longshoreman Hall, 200 S. Claymont St., Wilm., DE 19801; viewing from 9-10:45am. Burial in Gracelawn. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
