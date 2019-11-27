|
|
Alice M. Hitchens
Rehoboth Beach - Alice Miller Hitchens, age 92 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes, DE. She was born on March 19, 1927 in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Frederick and Gertrude (Murphy) Miller.
Mrs. Hitchens was a graduate of Conrad High School and Goldey-Beacom College. She built a career as a stenographer, working for American Viscose, General Motors, and DuPont. Mrs. Hitchens was a member of the Ladies Auxiliaries of both VFW Post 7447 and American Legion Post 5. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and golfing. Above all, Mrs. Hitchens cherished time spent with those she held dear. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hitchens was preceded in death by her sisters: Margaret Ayers and Cissy Carpenter; and her brother, Albert Miller. She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Paul Hitchens of Rehoboth Beach, DE; her son, Bruce Hitchens (Karen) of Wilmington, DE; her grandsons: Jason Hitchens, Brian Hitchens (Erica), and Tyler Hitchens; and her sisters: Elizabeth Cochran and Marian Mudry.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 16961 Kings Highway, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE, where friends may call beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the services at 1:00 PM at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mrs. Hitchens memory to the Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958.
Please visit Mrs. Hitchens's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019