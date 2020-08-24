Alice M. Kaczorowski
Wilmington - Alice M. Kaczorowski, 78 of Wilmington passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Alice was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Marie Josephine (D'Amico) and Antonio Padovani. She worked as a cook for 20 years in the New Castle County Headstart Program and owned and operated the Cedar Tavern in Browntown for over 24 years. Alice was a member of the Moose Lodge in New Castle and a former member of the Indian River Yacht Club in Millsboro. Her husband, Paul J. Kaczorowski, Sr. passed away in 1993 and her daughter, Catherine "Kasia" Kaczorowski passed away in 2017. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Matilda Patalivo, Josephine High, Adele Kempski and Jean Roop and her brothers, Anthony and Henry Padovni.
Alice will be dearly missed by her daughters, Alice Marie Pasquale and her husband, Richard Hershberger and Toni Ann Pasquale, all of Wilmington; her grandsons, Joseph Gilson (fiancée Sarah McMillan), Raphael Ortega, Andrew Whitelock and Mateo Ortega; her brothers, Guido, Ernest, Victor Padovani and her sister, Mary Szymanski.
Funeral services will be held at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1 PM, where friends may call after 11:30. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be sent to the DFRC, 640 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702. Mealeyfuneralhomes.com