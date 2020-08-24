1/1
Alice M. Kaczorowski
Alice M. Kaczorowski

Wilmington - Alice M. Kaczorowski, 78 of Wilmington passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Alice was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Marie Josephine (D'Amico) and Antonio Padovani. She worked as a cook for 20 years in the New Castle County Headstart Program and owned and operated the Cedar Tavern in Browntown for over 24 years. Alice was a member of the Moose Lodge in New Castle and a former member of the Indian River Yacht Club in Millsboro. Her husband, Paul J. Kaczorowski, Sr. passed away in 1993 and her daughter, Catherine "Kasia" Kaczorowski passed away in 2017. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Matilda Patalivo, Josephine High, Adele Kempski and Jean Roop and her brothers, Anthony and Henry Padovni.

Alice will be dearly missed by her daughters, Alice Marie Pasquale and her husband, Richard Hershberger and Toni Ann Pasquale, all of Wilmington; her grandsons, Joseph Gilson (fiancée Sarah McMillan), Raphael Ortega, Andrew Whitelock and Mateo Ortega; her brothers, Guido, Ernest, Victor Padovani and her sister, Mary Szymanski.

Funeral services will be held at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1 PM, where friends may call after 11:30. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be sent to the DFRC, 640 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702. Mealeyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
