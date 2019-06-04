|
|
Alice M. (Parker) Kendall
Elsmere - Alice M. (Parker) Kendall, fondly known as Ms. Abby, age 65, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Seasons Hospice on Friday, May 31, 2019.
She was born in Wilmington and was the daughter of the late Dorothy M. and William Parker, Sr. During Alice's days working with Delaware Hospice, she shared her loving heart and gentle ways. Alice showered her family with love and affection. Her greatest joy in life was being a loving and supportive Mother to her daughter Katie. Alice will fondly be remembered as the aunt who spoiled her nieces and nephews with much love and Little Debbies. She had an amazing sense of humor and playful nature. Alice requested there be no tears shed upon her passing; she would love everyone to share a happy memory and have a warm laugh.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Katie Dockree (Steve); longtime companion, Gary Bennett; sister, Betty Kendall (Billy, brother in law, who she cherished as a son); brother, William Parker (Tracy); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by numerous sisters and her nephew Willy, who she treasured as a grandson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Alice's name to the Hospice of your choice.
A viewing for Alice will be held Friday, June 7, beginning at 10 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where a service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be private.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019