Alice M. Watson
Wilmington, DE - Age 87 departed this life July 18, 2019. Wife of the late Louis Watson; daughter of the late Landon and Mollie Snead; sister of Lillian Newkirk and Bertha Lyell; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Watson was previously employed as a LPN in the healthcare industry and was also a retired school teacher in the Baltimore City Public School System. Funeral 11AM Fri., July 26th at Congo Funeral Home, 201 N. Gray Ave., Wilm, DE 19805; viewing 10-11am only. Burial, Druid Ridge Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019