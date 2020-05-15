Alice Marie Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Marie Miller

Delaware City - Alice Marie Miller, age 52, of Delaware City, DE, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to a church of your choice.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-834-4524




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Delaware City
214 Clinton Street
Delaware City, DE 19706
(302) 834-4524
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved