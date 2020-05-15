Alice Marie Miller
Delaware City - Alice Marie Miller, age 52, of Delaware City, DE, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to a church of your choice.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.