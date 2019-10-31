|
Alice Meader
Wilmington, DE - Alice E. Meader, age 92 of Wilmington, DE, peacefully went to be with her Lord surrounded by her family on October 30, 2019.
She was born and raised in Pittston, PA and was the daughter of the late Charles and Edna Banks. She graduated from Juniata College in Huntingdon, PA. She remained friends with a group of twelve fellow graduates via a "Round Robin" letter which continues today. After college, Alice worked for Johns Hopkins University. She married her husband, Bob, in 1955. She was a preschool teacher at Covenant Preschool, Wilmington, DE, into her seventies, beloved by the children she taught. Alice was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant for over 40 years, where she was a hand bell-ringer and sang in the choir. Alice had a passion for music. She presently was a member of RiverCross Fellowship. She loved nature and outdoor activities.
Alice was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Robert "Bob" Meader; and sister, Helen Christine Banks. She is survived by her 5 children, David (Bonita), Mary Ann Jeanes (Greg), Don (Shirley), Stephen (Frances) and Patricia Fronczkowski (Ed); 10 grandchildren, Anthony, Eric, Jason, Kristin, Theresa, Nicole, Bryan, Chris, Sarah and Daniel; 11 great grandchildren; and her granddog, Buster.
A Celebration of Alice's life will be held at RiverCross Fellowship (77 McCullough Dr., Suite 2, New Castle, DE 19720) at 11 am, on Monday, November 4, where friends may call after 9:30. Burial will be private. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs of Starlight and Foulk Manor North for all their care and love for Alice. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to RiverCross Fellowship. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019