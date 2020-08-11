Alice Oliphant Cubbage
Wilmington - Alice K. Cubbage, a lifelong resident of Delaware, died peacefully on August 9, 2020. Alice was born on Valentine's Day of 1936 to Edwin and Thelma Olipant. The family lived on Beaver Valley Road in Talleyville and Alice graduated from Alexis I. du Pont High School. After school, she went to work, first in the office of T. B. O'Toole Realty, then Atlantic Aviation. When her daughter, Marian, was born, Alice stayed home and took on the happiest career of her life - wife and mother. After Marian was older, Alice rejoined the workforce in the credit card department of Wachovia Bank, from which she ultimately retired. She was a devoted, 40+ year member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church where she was a longtime volunteer on the Altar Guild. Alice loved her family and her friends and she will be remembered for her generosity and big heart.
Her husband of 45 years, the love of her life, Donald G. Cubbage died in 2002. Alice is survived by her daughter, Marian T. Weir (Jack); 2 grandchildren, Ty and Kate Weir; her sister, Marion T. Conforti (Santo); and her brother, Edwin Z. Oliphant (Betty Ann).
A viewing will be held from 9:30am to 10:30 am, Saturday, August 15 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, with the funeral service to begin at 10:30. Please adhere to safety precautions including use of a mask and observance of social distancing. Interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 2800 Duncan Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808 or The Ronald McDonald House, 1901 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803. Messages of condolence may be sent to mccreryandharra.com