|
|
Alice S. Johnson
Newark - Alice S. Johnson, "Grandmom," age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, February 28, 2019 at Somerford House. She was born on February 15, 1927 in Landenberg, Pennsylvania, to William Nelson and Marguerite (Geary) Swan.
Alice was a graduate from Newark High School. Married Wilbur H. Johnson, the love of her life, at age 23 and spent the next 48 years together until Wilbur passed on March 3, 1998. They moved to Kemblesville, Pennsylvania and then raised a family in Stanton, Delaware where Alice resided for over 60 years. She made many long-lasting friendships from her 40 years as a senior stenographer at E.I. DuPont. Most recently she has lived at Somerford House where she was known for her joy, smiles, and laughter.
Alice watched the world change for more than 92 years; the simple things remained her source of happiness. Her family was her constant source of energy in which she took so much pleasure. Alice enjoyed sports of all kinds and was an avid Phillies fan. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in theater, sports, dance, and music. Her favorite hobbies included bowling, gardening, riding roller coasters, building puzzles, and playing bingo and cards. Her yearly trips to Horseshoe Pond in Maine remained a special tradition. She enjoyed adventure, especially cruises with Wilbur and bus trips with her friends to the Paper Mill Playhouse. She was an active member of St. Mark's United Method Church for over 60 years where she found joy in friendship with the Busy Fingers Sewing Group.
Alice is survived by her sons, Robert H. Johnson of Bloomingdale, New Jersey, James I. Johnson and his wife, MaryAnne of Newark, Delaware, and Donald W. Johnson and his wife, Susan of Bear, Delaware. A loving Grandmother she enjoyed her five beloved grandchildren: Adam T. Johnson, Kelsey L. Johnson, Megan E. Johnson, Lindsay A. Johnson, and David W. Johnson. She was predeceased by her husband, Wilbur and her brothers, William I. Swan and Richard T. Swan. Alice is also leaving her many wonderful neighbors, good friends, and caregivers of Season's Hospice and Somerford House who provided a loving environment for her.
Alice was an incredible woman who lived in incredible times. Her easy laughter, energy, carefree attitude, and contagious happiness was a gift to all of her family and friends. Alice will be dearly missed by all.
A celebration of Alice's life will be held at 11AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow at Kemblesville United Methodist Cemetery in Kemblesville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution checks can be made payable to "Season's Hospice" and sent c/o the funeral home. To send an online condolence, visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 5, 2019