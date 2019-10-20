|
|
Alice S. Monagle
Claymont - Alice S. Monagle passed away peacefully at the age of 87 to join, as she called him, "My Donald" in heaven. She is predeceased by her husband, Donald Monagle; her parents, Edward and Sabina Schofield, her brothers, Edward and Joseph Schofield.
Alice is survived by her 7 children, Sharon Monagle (Brian Mooney), Patricia Harrigan, Donna Wilmoth (Bruce), Marianne Lucey (Fran), John Monagle (Stacey), Joseph Monagle (Susie), Kathie Vachris (Jim); her 19 grandchildren, Charlie Harrigan, Sean, Collin, Liam and Darby Monagle, Mary Kate, Maureen, Kathleen and Tommy Wilmoth, Meghan, Kelly and Andrew Sibiski, Katie, Connor and Kelly Lucey, Joey and Cullen Monagle, and Emily and Jimmy Vachris, who she adored and have gone into varied careers such as artist, lawyer, business, teacher, pro golfer, model, nurse, caregiver, national guard, bio medical and marketing. What a legacy to leave behind. She also leaves her sisters, Helen Bogert, Patricia Bennett and Mary Davis and her brothers, Paul, James and Francis "Zeke" Schofield.
Although her passing is so sad, she had more fun than anyone doing things such as Irish dancing, walking in the Irish parade, attending pumpkin chunkin and apple scrapple, before anyone heard about them. She and Donald held hands for Hands across America. Alice chaired the carnival, bingo and bazaar for Holy Rosary. She loved wallpapering, ceramics, needlepoint, antiquing and decorating. She had a group called the Haggie Baggies (doesn't that say it all) and boy did they have a good time. She loved all the holidays and decorated for all the seasons, dressing up for Halloween and Christmas. She was always more excited than the kids!
Viewing will be at Holy Rosary Church ,3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont DE,19703, Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 AM. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington.
Flowers gladly accepted as she loved them. No donations are necessary. Just be kind, laugh and enjoy. Online condolences may be made at Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019