Alice S. Monagle
Claymont - Alice S Monagle passed away at the age of 87, She is predeceased by the best dad and husband Donald Monagle, parents Edward and the late great Sabina Schofield, brothers Edward and Joseph Schofield. Survived by her sisters Helen Bogert, Patricia Bennett, Mary Davis, brothers Paul, James and Francis Schofield.
Her 7 children Sharon Monagle(Brian Mooney), Patricia Harrigan, Donna Wilmoth(Bruce), Marianne Lucey(Fran), John Monagle(Stacey), Joseph Monagle(Susie), Kathie Vachris(Jim). 19 Grandchildren who she adored and have gone into varied careers such as artist, lawyer, business, teacher, pro golfer, model, nurse, caregiver, national guard, bio medical and marketing. What a legacy to leave behind.
Although her passing is so sad, she had more fun than anyone. From Irish dancing and walking in the Irish parade, pumpkin chunkin and, apple scrapple ,before anyone heard about them, hands across America, she chaired the carnival, bingo and bazaar for holy rosary, wallpapering, ceramics, needlepoint ,antiquing and decorating she had a group called the haggie baggies(doesn't that say it all) and boy did they have a good time. She loved all the holidays and decorated for all the seasons. Dressing up for Halloween and Chrismas, forget, she was more excited than the kids!
Viewing will be at Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont DE,19703, Tuesday October 22 from 6 to 8 PM. And Mass will be on October 23 at 11 AM.
Flowers gladly accepted as she loved them. No donations are necessary. Just be kind, laugh and enjoy
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019