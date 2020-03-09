|
Aline Ellen Marstiller, "Stevie"
Lewes - Aline Ellen "Stevie" Marstiller, age 88 of Lewes, DE passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Brandywine Senior Living, in Rehoboth Beach, DE. She was born at home in Millsboro, DE Friday, April 10, 1931 daughter of the late Robert Dale Stevenson and Mary Edith (Warrington) Stevenson.
Stevie attended Hollymount School through the fifth grade. When it closed she then entered Lewes High School and graduated with the Class of 1949. That year, she entered the Beebe School of Nursing. Her nickname "Stevie" was acquired during her nurses training years and like so many nicknames, it stuck. Aline graduated in 1952 and took a paying position specializing in Surgical Nursing with Beebe Hospital, retiring after 44 dedicated years in 1993.
In 1950, Stevie met the love of her life, Robert E. Marstiller of Elkins West Virginia. Bob was serving in the Army, stationed at Fort Miles at the time. They were married on December 27, 1953 at the Lewes Presbyterian Church, by Rev. William Leishman. They resided their entire married life of over 59 years in Lewes. In her earlier years, Stevie took classes and was known for her cake baking and decorating. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Stevie was preceded in death by husband, Robert "Bob" E. Marstiller in 2013 and four siblings: Robert Dale, G. Russell, Fred W. Stevenson, and Doris Carmean. She is survived by her sister in law, June (Russell); several nieces and nephews; and her Godchild, Stacy McManus.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958 where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow services at the Lewes Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lewes Presbyterian Church, 133 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958 or to a .
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020