Aline Ryan Ades
Millsboro - Aline Ryan Ades, age 98, departed this earth peacefully on April 19, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior. Mrs. Ades was a resident at the Manor House in Seaford, DE the last twenty-seven years. She was a third generation Millsboro resident retiring as President of County Loan Company located in Millsboro, DE.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Lida Ades, sister Doris Townsend, two daughters, an infant daughter, who passed away at birth also daughter Edwina Ades. She was married to her beloved husband Leo Ades for sixty-five years who passed away in 2007. Mrs. Ades is survived by her daughter Sandra Ades Grantham (Larry) of Seaford, DE, five grandchildren, Michael Harris (Jennifer) of Wilmington, DE, David Harris (Ashley) of Kennett Square, PA, Tanya Mayer of Montvale NJ, Mark Mayer (Bud) of Portland, ME, Lisa Mayer (Henry) of Newton, MA. Ten Great Grandchildren, Patrick Harris of New York City, NY, Meghan Harris of Wilmington, DE, Ryley Harris and Chase Harris of Kennett Square, PA, Adina Poras of Colorado, Ari Poras and Ilan Poras of Newton, MA, Steven and Daniel Rak of CA, and Noah Rak of Montvale, NJ, Niece Mary Doris Cross of Seaford, DE and nephew Chester "Bud" (Linda) Townsend of Georgetown, DE.
Celebration of Life services to be held at the Manor House 1001 Middleford Road, Seaford, DE on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to Vitas Hospice located at 30265 Commerce Drive. Suite 202 Millsboro, DE 19966.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019