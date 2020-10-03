1/1
Alisa G. Bonsall
Alisa G. Bonsall

Newark - Lisa G. Bonsall peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on October 1, 2020.

An evening viewing will be held 6pm to 8pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave. Wilmington DE 19805.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Rd., Newark, DE. 19713.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095

For extended obituary and online condolences please visit:

www.arcarofuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
