Alisa G. Bonsall
Newark - Lisa G. Bonsall peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on October 1, 2020.
An evening viewing will be held 6pm to 8pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave. Wilmington DE 19805.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Rd., Newark, DE. 19713.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
