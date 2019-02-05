|
|
Alisia G. Miles
Wilmington - Alisia departed this life on Jan. 29, 2019, in Christiana Hospital; beloved wife of 45 years to Edward Miles, Sr; mother of Haile Miles (Nakeena); step-mother of Edward Miles, Jr. and Eric Miles; daughter of the late Glenden & Rachel Harmon; sister of Alvin (Veta), Marlene, Frances, Beverly, Glendon Sr., Valerie, and the late Michael; grandmother of Rocshon, Azuryah, Haile, Jr., Yesnialee, Jamin & Jabree; 3 great-grandchildren, other family and friends.
Memorial Service, 2 pm, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Faith City Christian Church, 179 Stanton-Christiana Rd, Newark, DE 19702; visitation 1-2 pm. Interment Private. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 5, 2019