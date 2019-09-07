|
|
Alison "Rudy" Marie Barber
Wilmington - Alison "Rudy" Marie Barber, age 41, of Wilmington, DE passed away on July 24, 2019.
Alison attended Brandywood, Harlan & St. Mary Magdalen Elementary Schools and Padua, Concepts and Concord High Schools. She also attended the Amerispan Total Immersion Institute in Guanajuato, Mexico, The University of Delaware and Del Tech. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from Wilmington University in General Studies.
Alison and her identical twin, Melanie, known as the "Dupri Twins", had a run of success appearing in several magazines, catalogs and calendars. She loved the modeling community. She enjoyed fishing, canoeing, drawing, arts and crafts, and especially enjoyed the yearly vacations in Maine with the family.
Alison is survived by her daughter Lynda "Lynie" Melanie Gregg. She loved Lynie more than anything in the world. She is also survived by her parents John and Lynda Barber, sisters Sharon Barber-Huff and Carrie Barber and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was much loved and will be missed by all. Alison was predeceased by her identical twin Melanie Diane Barber.
Memorial services will be held from the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3 pm. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 2-3 pm. Interment, All Saints Cemetery, Monday September 16 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the .
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019