Alison Marie Bleyer
New Castle - Alison Marie Bleyer, age 35, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on September 1, 1983, she was the daughter of Marianne (Burns) Hall and the late Francis X. Bleyer, Jr. Alison graduated from William Penn High School in 2002. In 2005, she enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve, where she enjoyed her work as a paralegal. Alison was a member of St. Peter's R.C. Church. A devoted mom, she loved spending time with her daughter, as well as meeting with her friends.
Alison is survived by her mother, Marianne (James B. Hall); daughter, Julianna Iocono; brother, Francis X. Bleyer III (Maryann); grandfather, Francis X. Bleyer, Sr. (Vicky); several aunts, uncles, a niece, cousins and many dear friends.
Alison's family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at the Perry Point VA Medical Center for their excellent care.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 521 Harmony Street, New Castle, DE. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alison's memory to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 8th Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or https://hdsa.org/get-involved/tribute-memorial-donations/.
