Allan Loudell
Allan Loudell

Bear - Allan R. Loudell, age 64, of Bear, DE, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Allan is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Barbara Loudell; and his children, Allison Loudell (fiance, Brandon) and Michael Loudell.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 10-11 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 345 Bear Christiana Rd., Bear, DE 19701 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In memory of Allan, please wear your favorite t-shirt. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 66 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, Mo. 63043-3706. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
JUL
14
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
