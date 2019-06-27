Services
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Ming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen "Butch" Ming

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allen "Butch" Ming Obituary
Allen "Butch" Ming

Wilmington - Mr. Ming, age 72, departed this life on June 20, 2019. Husband of Etrunda Smith-Ming; father of Yulanda Blackston, Kimberly Moore, Farrah Ming; brother of Andrea Hawkins and Beverly Jews; devoted ex-wife, Renee Massado; devoted uncle, Courtney Smith; and a host of family, Thunderguards and friends. A celebration of Life service will be 9:30am, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE; viewing from 7:30-9:15am only. Burial in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now