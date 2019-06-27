|
|
Allen "Butch" Ming
Wilmington - Mr. Ming, age 72, departed this life on June 20, 2019. Husband of Etrunda Smith-Ming; father of Yulanda Blackston, Kimberly Moore, Farrah Ming; brother of Andrea Hawkins and Beverly Jews; devoted ex-wife, Renee Massado; devoted uncle, Courtney Smith; and a host of family, Thunderguards and friends. A celebration of Life service will be 9:30am, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE; viewing from 7:30-9:15am only. Burial in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 27, 2019