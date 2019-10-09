Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen R. Foster


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen R. Foster Obituary
Allen R. Foster

Newark - Allen R. Foster, age 81, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Born in Pennsauken, NJ on September 6, 1938, he was a son of the late Frederick Foster and Adelelne (Winterbourne) Gray. In his youth, Allen delivered newspapers around Newark. He proudly served his country as a sergeant in the Army Reserve. Allen worked for DuPont in the Newark branch and prior to that worked at Newark Cleaners and was a surveyor for the City of Newark. Following his work in Newark, he was a supervisor for the Farris School for Boys in New Castle. After retirement, he enjoyed his time as a crossing guard for New Castle County.

In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen K. Foster; and step-father, Early Gray. He is survived by his son, Sean M. Foster (Michelle); siblings, Robert Fredrick Foster, Adelene (Foster) Robinson, Jane (Foster) Holden, Ralph Foster, Hazel (Foster) Immediato (Richard), Mary (Foster) Conway and Richard Foster (Karen); grandchildren, Jillian M. Foster, Cavan A. Conway and Arlee M. Conway; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. Services and entombment will be held privately in All Saints Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Allen's memory to the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
Download Now