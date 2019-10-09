|
|
Allen R. Foster
Newark - Allen R. Foster, age 81, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Born in Pennsauken, NJ on September 6, 1938, he was a son of the late Frederick Foster and Adelelne (Winterbourne) Gray. In his youth, Allen delivered newspapers around Newark. He proudly served his country as a sergeant in the Army Reserve. Allen worked for DuPont in the Newark branch and prior to that worked at Newark Cleaners and was a surveyor for the City of Newark. Following his work in Newark, he was a supervisor for the Farris School for Boys in New Castle. After retirement, he enjoyed his time as a crossing guard for New Castle County.
In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen K. Foster; and step-father, Early Gray. He is survived by his son, Sean M. Foster (Michelle); siblings, Robert Fredrick Foster, Adelene (Foster) Robinson, Jane (Foster) Holden, Ralph Foster, Hazel (Foster) Immediato (Richard), Mary (Foster) Conway and Richard Foster (Karen); grandchildren, Jillian M. Foster, Cavan A. Conway and Arlee M. Conway; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. Services and entombment will be held privately in All Saints Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Allen's memory to the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
