Allie C. Maio
Newark, DE - Allie C. Maio, age 98, of Newark, DE passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Seasons Hospice at Christiana Care. She was the beloved wife of Fortunato J. Maio, who passed away in 2002.
She is survived by her son, James A. Maio, daughter and son in law, Barbara A. and Richard Manchester; grandsons, Mark D. Manchester and fiancé, Jennifer Coleman and James A. Maio, Jr., and her 3 great grandsons, Aedan, Kieran and Simon Maio. She was predeceased by her grandson Richard Manchester, III.
At Allie's request, her services and burial will be held privately with her family.
To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.