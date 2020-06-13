Allie C. Maio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allie C. Maio

Newark, DE - Allie C. Maio, age 98, of Newark, DE passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Seasons Hospice at Christiana Care. She was the beloved wife of Fortunato J. Maio, who passed away in 2002.

She is survived by her son, James A. Maio, daughter and son in law, Barbara A. and Richard Manchester; grandsons, Mark D. Manchester and fiancé, Jennifer Coleman and James A. Maio, Jr., and her 3 great grandsons, Aedan, Kieran and Simon Maio. She was predeceased by her grandson Richard Manchester, III.

At Allie's request, her services and burial will be held privately with her family.

To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved